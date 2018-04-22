PBA legend Ali Peek mulls comeback, might play for Laguna in MPBL

THERE’S another PBA legend who’s willing to come out of retirement and play for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Ali Peek, known as the “Man Mountain” of Asia’s pioneering professional basketball league, is now contemplating a comeback and play for Laguna, one of the expansion teams competing in the fastest growing regional basketball league put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao and headed by former PBA MVP and commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

An undersized center who became one of the most efficient frontliners the PBA has ever produced, Peek has worked as a TV analyst after being forced to retire because of a back injury. He had his surgery on his back in 2014, but has kept himself in shape.

“I’m working to get my body back into shape. But my body is responding well. The doctors said there shouldn’t be any problem if I will take a good care of myself, if I’m gonna play again. Right now, I’m testing my body out to see how it responds. But yes, I’m very interested (to play in the MPBL),” Peek told FoxSports.ph in a telephone interview.

It was Jai Reyes, one of the ex-pros picked up by Laguna and a long-time teammate of Peek, who convinced the burly center to try and make a return to the cage scene.

According to Reyes, Peek is likely to show up in some of the scheduled practices of the expansion squad anytime soon.

“I’m trying to convince him to come out of retirement,” wrote Reyes in an online interview. “He might show up in the practices soon.”

Peek, who is also part of the coaching staff of St. Benilde and Go-For-Gold in the D-League, added that the curiosity to go out there and compete again had been driven by the encouragement given by some of the people around him.

“They said it’s possible. Our trainers in the D-League said it’s possible, so as the trainer in Talk N Text,” added Peek. “I’m also intrigued, especially when I saw Manu Ginobli, Dirk Nowitski, Vince Carter and even Dennis Rodman, who’s been in a three-year hiatus and is now playing all over the world, still competing. The curiosity to go out there goes. But I just have to convince my family about this as well and people close to me.”

“I also want to make sure that if I go out there, I’ll be as close as I was before. Call it ego, but I want to go out there and be at my best condition,” added Peek.

