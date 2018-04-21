Pons, FEU book Finals berth, clobber Ateneo in semis

FEU Lady Tamaraws booked a return trip to the Finals after an emphatic performance to clobber Atenero Lady Eagles in four sets, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 25-19, during the semifinals of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Not only did it end Morayta-based squad’s eight-year Finals drought, the victory also broke the six-year long La Salle-Ateneo saga.

Bernadeth Pons and Chin-chin Basas combined for 34 markers.

Among the more than 21,000 strong crowd were TV personalities and UAAP stars like long-time Ateneo fan Angelica Panganiban and undisputed Queen Tamaraw Rachel Ann Daquis throwing some support to their respective squads.

Twitter once again erupted as volleyball aficionados expressed their reactions to the much-anticipated semifinals.

MORE CHIKA SIMULAN NYO NAAA!!! WALA PA KONG TULOG!!! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Mow Rodriguez (@mowww8) April 21, 2018

Ateneo has the crowd, FEU has the twice to beat advantage. This is gonna be an interesting one #UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Sherlock (@whutehvur) April 21, 2018

The Lady Tamaraws recovered from a slow start to pocket the first set, 25-20. The Lady Eagles, this season’s best blocking team, was outblocked by the Morayta-based squad, 1-6.

[1st Set] Wong opens the scoring with an ace! Ateneo 1 FEU 0#UAAPVolleyball pic.twitter.com/yjQ8Mj5bJw — Jason Santos (@Jason_TheGUIDON) April 21, 2018

Jusko okay naman si Negrito tapos biglang ipapasok si Cayuna. Ano ba kots?! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/KywNIDSFCx — Bleake (@edmundlustan) April 21, 2018

Nag review ang FEU. Came prepared. #UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Vinson Romeo™ (@akavince) April 21, 2018

The green-and-yellow squad preyed on Ateneo’s poor reception in the second set. Feisty Carandang also showed some Maica Morada-Remy Palma swag. Pons finished the set with a smart push, 25-21.

BASHAS = mga bashers daw ni Chin Basas. #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/7NvOo2jVXJ — Ram Cossid (@iamramcossid) April 21, 2018

ADMU, HAPPY MISRECEIVE DAY! Jusko mga hija, maraming iiyak. Wews. #UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Chia Lee 😎 (@chileechia) April 21, 2018

Bernadeth Pons outsmarts the Ateneo defense with a crafty push! to take Set 2! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/M1TNw4P8mJ — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 21, 2018

With revived energy plus FEU’s whooping 14 errors, Bea de Leon and Jho Maraguinot finally woke up from their slumber and helped Ateneo secure the third set, 13-25.

MOREEEEE AND MOREEEEE: MADAWONG

DELEWONG

TOLEWONG

MARAGUIWONG INTERACTION PLEASEEEEE#UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Trixie Anne Marie (@_trixieanne) April 21, 2018

Jho Maraguinot stops, hops, and drops the hammer out of nowhere! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/l0CqTS4btk — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 21, 2018

After a lackluster third set performance, FEU reclaimed the momentum, took the driver’s seat, and never looked back through the late-game heroics of Pons to take home the win, 25-19.

We should cry not because they lost but cry because they did their best even if they know they're not perfect. They surely left a mark this season.#StrongInFaithAteneo#UAAPSeason80Volleyball#OBF — Kim Leo Villegas (@VillegasKimLeo) April 21, 2018

bea de leon was in deep thought and looked like she was really close to crying after the match. 😞 bawi lang bea! unleash the beast during the semis! 👊🏼#RiseAteneo #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/PDF6dakj5D — alyanna🌹 (@w1aly) April 15, 2018

Give din natin kay Coach George Pascua. 1st year as coach, na-injured ang isang important player days before the season started, pero here we are, finals, baby! Galing mo, coach! Congrats FEU! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Juvy (@juvyabbott) April 21, 2018

This is when you’d miss Alyssa Valdez’s offense, Jia Morado’s steady sets, Denden Lazaro’s defense and the whole team’s composure. #UAAPSeason80Volleyball — Mond Virtusio (@mondvirtusio) April 21, 2018

After 9 long years, FEU Lady Tams made it to the Finals after Rachel Anne Daquis era. Thank you #MVPons and the rest of the team for making this possible. #BreakTheTrendFEU #ADMUvsFEU #BeBrave #UAAPSEASON80VOLLEYBALL 💚💛🔰😭 pic.twitter.com/ev872NAWPC — Kim Michael Cruz (@kimpoycruz) April 21, 2018