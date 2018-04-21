Cover Story

Pons, FEU book Finals berth, clobber Ateneo in semis

 FEU Lady Tamaraws booked a return trip to the Finals after an emphatic performance to clobber Atenero Lady Eagles in four sets, 25-20, 25-21, 13-25, 25-19, during the semifinals of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Not only did it end Morayta-based squad’s eight-year Finals drought, the victory also broke the six-year long La Salle-Ateneo saga.

Bernadeth Pons and Chin-chin Basas combined for 34 markers.

Among the more than 21,000 strong crowd were TV personalities and UAAP stars like long-time Ateneo fan Angelica Panganiban and undisputed Queen Tamaraw Rachel Ann Daquis throwing some support to their respective squads.

Twitter once again erupted as volleyball aficionados expressed their reactions to the much-anticipated semifinals.

The Lady Tamaraws recovered from a slow start to pocket the first set, 25-20. The Lady Eagles, this season’s best blocking team, was outblocked by the Morayta-based squad, 1-6.

The green-and-yellow squad preyed on Ateneo’s poor reception in the second set. Feisty Carandang also showed some Maica Morada-Remy Palma swag. Pons finished the set with a smart push, 25-21.

With revived energy plus FEU’s whooping 14 errors, Bea de Leon and Jho Maraguinot finally woke up from their slumber and helped Ateneo secure the third set, 13-25.

After a lackluster third set performance, FEU reclaimed the momentum, took the driver’s seat, and never looked back through the late-game heroics of Pons to take home the win, 25-19.

