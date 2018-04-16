Gold Coast bids farewell to Commonwealth Games

The Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast played host to a spectacular closing ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

It was an event dominated by the host nation, with Australia winning no less than 80 golds, topping the medals table with 198 medals. England followed with 45 golds.

The 21st edition of the Games broke new ground, as it became the first major sporting event involving multiple nations to achieve gender equality, in that it featured an equal amount of events for men and women.

The closing ceremony included live acts by Australian pop stars Guy Sebastian, Samantha Jade, Dami Im and The Veronicas.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, was on hand to declare the Games closed and had the torch to representative from Birmingham in England, where the 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place.

There Was some controversy around the ceremony, as organisers decided to bring in many athletes – including the 474 strong Australian team – before the broadcast of the event started. As a result, there was little interest for television audiences, who took to social media to complain.