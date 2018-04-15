Chong Wei wears down Srikanth to claim gold

Malaysia’s badminton veteran Lee Chong Wei bowed out from his last Commonwealth Games by bagging the men’s singles gold after emerging trumps in a highly entertaining final against K. Srikanth.

The men’s final of the Commonwealth Games saw Srikanth, the world number one, pitted against Chong Wei, the world number seven.

While current form suggested Srikanth was the overwhelming favourite, Chong Wei’s huge amount of experience in big matches could not be discounted from the equation.

And so it proved as the 35-year-old legend was too much for his 25-year-old opponent.

After losing the first game, Chong Wei found his groove and stormed back to win the match 19-21, 21-14, 21-14.

Chong Wei now has five Commonwealth gold medals to his name (three singles and two mixed team) and one silver (mixed team) across the three editions of the event he has competed in (Melbourne 2006, New Delhi 2010 and Gold Coast 2018).

All the other results from the gold medal matches played on Sunday can be seen below:

ADCOCK Gabrielle/ADCOCK Chris (England) beat ELLIS Marcus/SMITH Lauren (England) (Mixed Doubles)

Saina NEHWAL (India) beat Venkata PUSARLA (India) (Womens Singles)

CHOW Mei Kuan/HOO Vivian (Malaysia) beat SMITH Lauren/WALKER Sarah (England) (Womens Doubles)

ELLIS Marcus/LANGRIDGE Chris (England) beat RANKIREDDY Satwik/SHETTY Chirag Chandrashekhar (India)