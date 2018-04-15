Gold double for New Zealand

New Zealand won both the Men’s and Women’s Commonwealth Games Sevens gold medals, defeating Australia and Fiji in their respective finals.

The historic tournament on the Gold Coast saw the Women’s side edge out Australia in extra time thanks to Kelly Brazier’s long-range try.

The Men meanwhile, banished the hurt of 2014 as they won their final 14-0 against Fiji, as Etene Nanai-Seturo and Regan Ware crossed.

The bronze medals were won by England in both the Women’s and Men’s competitions with the Women beating Canada 24-19 and the Men edging current HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leaders South Africa 21-14.

While the medals were the natural focus, rugby was the winner as sevens rocked Robina Stadium, providing a fitting finale to the Games.

After the final, World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont reflected on a superb sevens spectacle: “We have seen the very best of our sport at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Two exceptional finals capped a superb tournament of firsts – the first women’s competition and Jamaica and Zambia making their debuts in the men’s event.

“There is no doubt that the exploits of these tremendous players will have inspired a new generation of participants and fans across the Commonwealth. I would also like to say a big thank you to the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Gold Coast organising committee for their support in staging such a superb sevens competition, but most of all our thanks go to the teams, fans and volunteers who have made this a truly special Commonwealth Games sevens competition.”