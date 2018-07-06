Cormier slips, everyones freaks out

Daniel Cormier suffered an untimely collapse on the eve of his heavyweight superfight against Stipe Miocic on Saturday at UFC 226.



The UFC light heavyweight champion was exiting the pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas when he appeared to trip head over heel behind the table. Thankfully, after UFC overlord Dana White helped him up he seemed ok and he confirmed it later.

Just spoke to someone with DC, who said he is not happy about the spill today. A speaker was placed next to his chair and he tripped over it. Made it clear to say, “Fight is not in jeopardy” though. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 5, 2018



UFC 226 has already been rocked by UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway’s withdrawal due to concussion. The Hawaiian-native was set to feature in the co-headliner with the undefeated Brain Ortega.



One look at Dana White’s face when Cormier fell over gives you an indication of what a disaster it would have been. Phew…