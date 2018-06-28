Al Iaquinta pulls out of Gaethje fight

Al Iaquinta has pulled out of his headline fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC Lincoln on August 25th.

The lightweight match-up was supposed to be the main event in Nebraska, but Iaquinta has pulled out of the fight without offering any reasons.

The New York native looked to have patched up his rocky relationship with the UFC stepping up to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov on short notice at UFC 223.

He went down in defeat but was able to leverage that into the main event bout with Gaethje.

Luckily, the UFC was able to find a replacement for Iaquinta quickly, with James Vick agreeing to step in and fight in the new lightweight headliner.

UFC Fight Night 135 takes place August 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.