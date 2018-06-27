Miocic: Cormier won’t take my belt

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic said he respects light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, but all that will go out of the window when they meet at UFC 226 on July 7.

The duo are currently rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 27, and have become friendly during the current season of the MMA fighting show.

Still, that will count for nothing when they come face to face in the Octagon, according to Miocic.

“It’s business,” Miocic told MMAWeekly. “I always want the best for him, but unfortunately, he’s gotta fight me though. It’s business. Like I said, that’s what I signed up for.

“I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to fight.”

Legacy stays forever. Everything else fades away. The countdown for #UFC226 has begun. pic.twitter.com/5LaayzKbde — UFC (@ufc) June 25, 2018

Miocic also poured cold water on Cormier’s hopes of becoming only the second UFC fighter to hold two separate division title simultaneously.

“He won’t make history off my back. I am going to keep it rolling, dude,” said Miocic.

“He ain’t breaking up my record, as long as I’m champ, no one else will be champ. All you are going to hear is ‘and still,’ and I am going to walk out of the Octagon with my belt around my waist and nothing is changing,” he added.

Asked if he plans to retire as champion, the 35-year old Miocic said. “Yup, 100 percent.”

Miocic is currently on a six-fight winning streak that dates back to 2015 that included victories over Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou.