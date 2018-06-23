UFC Singapore: Edwards takes decision win over Cerrone

UFC Fight Night 132 ended with a bang at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, as Leon Edwards earned a unanimous-decision win over veteran fighter Donald Cerrone.

It was a close call, but ultimately all three judges handed Edwards the fight with 48-47 scores, and a bloodied Cerrone clearly showed the signs of having been in a real battle.

It was Edwards’ sixth straight UFC win, and his highest profile to date, and the British striker immediately called out Jorge Masvidal after the fight.

Cerrone was disappointed after the defeat, but brushed off questions about his retirement.

Edwards hurt Cerrone several times during the first round, opening a cut with a knee and widening it with an elbow, and cracking Cerrone with a well-concealed counter head kick.

Cerrone tried to attack the legs early in the second, but Edwards looked to have the answers and landed another elbow that well and truly bloodied his opponent.

The third round was more evenly matched, with Cerrone getting in a few solid punches, but Edwards looked to have more speed in the fourth, and wasn’t falling for any of the wily veteran’s tricks. His frequent counter attacks were causing Cerrone all kinds of problems.

The fighters looked fatigued in the fifth, which was shorter on action than the preceding rounds, and the fight ended after both men launched last-ditch attempts to inflict some hurt on the other, which largely failed.

After the bell rang, the judged unanimously gave the fight to Edwards, which seemed like a fair result.

UFC Fight Night 132 full results

Leon Edwards def. Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Ovince Saint Preux def. Tyson Pedro via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:54

Jessica Eye def. Jessica-Rose Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Li Jingliang def. Daichi Abe via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Petr Yan def. Teruto Ishihara via KO (punches) – Round 1, 3:28

Song Yadong def. Felipe Arantes via knockout (elbow) – Round 2, 4:59

Shane Young def. Rolando Dy via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:40

Song Kenan def. Hector Aldana via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:45

Jake Matthews def. Shinsho Anzai via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:44

Yan Xiaonan def. Vivia Pereira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Matt Schnell def. Naoki Inoue via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ulka Sasaki def. Jenel Lausa via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:04

Ji Yeon Kim def. Melinda Fabian via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)