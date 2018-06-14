McGregor gives brief statement after court appearance

Conor McGregor offered a brief statement after an even briefer court appearance in New York on Thursday.

The Irishman is facing charges of assault and criminal mischief for his attack on a UFC bus at the Barclays Centre on April 5.

McGregor’s court appearance in Kings County in Brooklyn on Thursday morning lasted less than a minute, just enough time for the matter to be adjourned and for a next hearing to be set for July 26th.

After the hearing, McGregor made a short statement outside the courthouse, once again saying he regretted his actions, which led to several UFC fighters being injured.

“I regret my actions that led me here today. I understand the seriousness of this matter, and I am hopeful that it gets resolved soon,” McGregor said.

McGregor and fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley arrived for their court date shortly before 10 am in two black SUVs.

After giving his statement, McGregor immediately departed the courthouse.

His manager Audie Attar did speak to MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, and said that McGregor wouldn’t be thinking about a return to the octagon until his case is concluded.

“Today we’re focused on court, we’re not going to focus on any future plans until we handle this matter and right now we’re in good negotiations with the District Attorney so we’re going to focus on the future later,” Attar said.