Maniacal McGregor back in court

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is set to appear in court in New York on Thursday to answer for his bus attack at UFC 223.

The Irishman attacked a bus carrying several high profile fighters at the Barclays Centre in New York, breaking a window and injuring a couple.

McGregor was subsequently arrested, charged with three counts of assault, one of criminal mischief and released on bail.

Now, he is set to appear before the court, where there are a number of outcomes. Reports suggest that Thursday’s appearance could well result in another scheduled appearance in a couple months. There is also the unlikely outcome that all charges get dropped, or that the defence reveals a plea bargain. Either way, it is unlikely the fighter will face jail time.

UFC overlord Dana white indicated he has no inside information on Thursday’s happenings and will be waiting on tenterhooks.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” White told TMZ.

“I don’t know what Conor has planned. I don’t know what Conor and his team have worked on. Whatever happens tomorrow, I will be as shocked as you.”

McGregor and White were supposed to meet ahead of Fight Night 130 in Liverpool to discuss the estranged fighters future, but the meeting did not take place. White revealed they are due to meet on Monday.

“He and I are meeting on the 18th of this month,” he confirmed.

McGregor has not fought for the UFC since his TKO win over Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.