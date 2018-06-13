VanZant facing further arm surgery

UFC flyweight Paige VanZant is facing a lengthy period out after revealing she would need further surgery as she recovers from a broken arm.

Vanzant announced on Instagram on Tuesday that surgery she underwent in January on her broken arm had been unsuccessful and would need another operation.

The 24-year old American suffered the injury during her debut flyweight bout in January, which ended in defeat to Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC St. Louis.

“For whatever reason my bone still is totally broken in my arm and shows no sign of healing or progression,” VanZant wrote. “All that we can guess is that I went back to training too quickly and didn’t give my arm the proper time to heal without any motion. This is the downfall of athletes, pushing through pain when they should not.”

VanZant will undergo a complicated surgery in July, she added.

“I will be going in for another more serious surgery next month where they will take bone fragments from my hip to fill the break and put another bigger plate in.

“I will take the time off to heal this go around.”

She then dismissed any idea that the injury would mean the end of her MMA career.

“I will be back to the UFC and I will fight many more fights in the future,” VanZant wrote. “Send some prayers up for me for recovery.”

VanZant has endured a poor run in recent years, losing three of her last four fights. Her only win in the past three years was a knockout victory over Bec Rawlings in August 2016.