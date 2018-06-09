Heavy Romero blows UFC 225 title shot

Yoel Romero has missed out on the chance to win the UFC middleweight championship after failing to make weight for his title shot against Robert Whittaker.

Romero and Whittaker’s fight at UFC 225 will still go ahead this weekend, but it will now be a non-title encounter after the Cuban grappler was 0.2 pounds over the weight limit – making him ineligible to win the championship.

Whittaker decided that he still wanted the rematch to go ahead and after several hours of negotiations, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the bout would still take place.

It is the second time that Romero has failed to make weight for a UFC title bout after coming in heavy for his interim clash against Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 last February.

“It’s very hard. We come here to fight for the title,” said Romero, who claimed he wasn’t given long enough to make weight.

“And the commission makes this mistake. We want to fight for the title.”

He will forfeit 20 per cent of the fight purse, with Whittaker guaranteed to keep the belt he won in the first match between the pair last July.