Punk rules out return to wrestling

CM Punk insists his professional wrestling career is over, ahead of his second UFC outing this weekend.

Punk – real name Phil Brooks – takes on Mike Jackson at UFC 225, in Chicago, looking to fare better than his MMA debut in September 2016, when he was beaten inside one round by Mickey Gall.

There has been speculation that if the welterweight loses to Jackson, then he could return to wrestling after he spent nine years as a WWE star.

But the 39-year-old has made it clear that that chapter of his fighting career is over.

“I’m done with professional wrestling. A lot of people like to be mad at me about that and make fun of me because I lost my first fight, and it’s like… that’s fine, you’re entitled to your opinion but you do not own me and I am entitled to do what I want to do, and that’s what I’m doing,” he told TNS Sports.

“Wrestling is in the rear view mirror. I’ve been trying for five years to put wrestling in the rear view mirror and some people just won’t, they won’t let it go. They want to live my life for me. I kind of don’t understand that.

“It doesn’t matter what I say, I’ve said no and no, no, no, so many times that people just always kind of are like, ‘Oh, so there’s a chance?’”