Till unconcerned about Thompson’s ‘favourite tag’

Darren Till feels that though he is up against experienced UFC superstar Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson at UFC Fight Night in Liverpool on May 27, he has what it takes to win the fight.

The 25-year-old Till (16-0-1 MMA, 4-0-1 UFC) takes on the very experienced 35-year-old American, who is currently ranked No.1 in official UFC welterweight rankings, in a match-up most pundits feel will be dominated by Thompson.

A post shared by Till (@darrentill2) on May 22, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

Not only does Thompson (14-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) have great MMA experience but in kick-boxing he has not been beaten in 57 fights.

The American is moistly remembered for his back-to-back world title bouts against Tyron Woodley at UFC 205 and UFC 209, where the first fight ended in a draw and the second was won by Woodley via a Majority decision over five rounds in 2017.

Till says he is not at all concerned about his opponents greater experience of fighting at the top level for a long time. He dismissed media suggestions that the weekend’s fight bears any resemblance to heavyweight Stipe Miocic’s recent victory over the inexperienced Francis Ngannou.

Till said: “There’s no doubt Stephen is a top quality fighter with a lot of wisdom but I’ve got plenty as well. I’ve been fighting since I was a kid.

“It’ll be about who’s smartest and quickest on the night and I really believe that. I’m very different from Ngannou. He’s looking for power and he’s not really practising much technique.

“I’m not going out there looking for a big knockout. I’m training very intelligently. Stephen’s been around for longer and will know a few things but I have some ideas of my own and they involve going in there and taking his head off.

“Every fight I want to get fitter, faster and stronger and I’m killing myself in the gym doing so. There can’t be any fails. You can’t teach hard work. I give it my all because you simply can’t cheat in this game.”