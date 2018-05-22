Werdum and Oleynik headline in Russia

As the UFC heads to Russia for the first time, Fabricio Werdum faces Alexey Oleynik in the headliner for UFC Fight Night 136.

The heavyweights will feature at the top of a yet to be filled main card at the Olimpiyskiy Arena in the country’s capital of Moscow on September 15th.

Last time out in March, Werdum suffered a knockout loss to Alexander Volkov. Meanwhile, his Russian opponent finished Junior Albini via submission two weeks ago.

The watershed event is breaking new ground for the UFC, who are likely preparing for a pay-per-view event featuring Russian superstar and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the near future.