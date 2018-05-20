Usman dominates Maia in Chile

Kamaru Usman extended his winning streak to 12 fights (7 UFC) with a comfortable win over Damian Maia at UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile on Saturday night.

The judges scored it 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 for the “Nigerian Nightmare” who dominated the fight from start to finish.

Wrestling specialist Maia spent most of the fight looking for a takedown, but Usman showed great strength as he foiled his numerous attempts.

Usman preferred to stay upright and gradually wore down Maia with a succession of blows to the Brazilian’s head.

Maia was lucky to escape early in the fourth when Usman caught him flush on the nose with a straight right that put him flat on his backside.

Usman piled in to try and finish the fight with some big overhands, although Maia was able to fend him off.

On several occasions Maia just lay on his back in the centre of the ring and beckoned the Nigerian to attack him, much to the disappointment of the crowd, before the referee asked him to get up and fight.

Usman continued to land shots as Maia’s takedown attempts got more and more desperate, with the final buzzer coming as a relief to the bloody and battered Brazilian.

Speaking after the fight, Usman refused to call out any particular fighter, instead warning the rest of the division that he was ready for anyone.