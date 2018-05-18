UFC’s Tyson Pedro promises an explosive showing in Singapore

FOX Sports Asia speaks to UFC fighter Tyson Pedro who is all set to deliver an exciting display in his bout against Ovince Saint Preux on June 23.

The UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards co-main event sees the No.12-ranked Pedro take on No.7-ranked Preux in a light heavyweight showdown at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In preparation, the 29-year-old Australian of Spanish and Samoan descent has been working out at the famed Jackson Wink MMA Academy together with his hero Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – who will be taking on rising British welterweight star Leon Edwards in Singapore.

Pedro, who has been impressed by Cerrone’s dedication in training, was forced to take a step back from his own regime this week.

“They don’t eat; they probably eat one meal a day and just train all day”, Pedro revealed to FOX Sports Asia.

“They were training three or four times a day minimum. I’ve backed off a little bit because I am starting to get too light and would have been at 170 (pounds) if I kept training at that pace”, exclaimed the Australian fighter.

Nonetheless, Pedro, who is coming off a first-round kimura win over Russian Saparbek Safarov in February, is ready to hand his opponent 35-year-old Preux his second straight defeat after the American fell to veteran Ilir Latifi.

Coincidentally, the Australian fighter, who also tasted defeat at the hands of Latifi last September, felt that it was the Swedish marital artist’s “explosiveness” and “tight pace” in the Octagon that costed his American opponent the fight.

Therefore, Pedro stated confidently that he will be looking to serve more of the same while sticking to his own fighting philosophy.

“I’m always gonna try to finish the fight with a strike, so that’s always exciting,” stated the Sydney native.

Pedro, who has already set his sights on more fights in Singapore, boast a 7-1 win-loss record over Preux 22-11.

“I can’t wait to put on a show for you guys. I hope all of Singapore is loud because I am hoping that I will fight a lot more there in the future.”

Photo Credit: Tyson Pedro Facebook