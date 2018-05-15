Alvarez, Poirier rematch set for Calgary

The rematch between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier has finally been settled and will take place in Calgary on July 28.

The UFC announced details of the lightweight bout on Monday. The second coming together of the dup will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It comes after weeks of back and forth between the two fighters.

UFC ON FOX 30

July 28th I'll earn my title shot #paidinfull pic.twitter.com/y7EFDbktvs — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 14, 2018

Alvarez and Poirier’s first fight was at UFC 211 a year ago. It was declared a no contest after Alvarez landed several illegal knees to Poirier’s head.

Former lightweight champion Alvarez has fought once since then, earning a third round KO win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 218 in December, while Poirier has fought twice, defeating Gaethje and Anthony Pettis via TKO.

The line-up for Calgary also includes former featherweight champ Jose Aldo against Jeremy Stephens as the co-main event