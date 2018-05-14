White confirms St-Pierre vs Diaz on the cards

Dana White has confirmed that a potential lightweight fight between Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz is on the cards.

According to the UFC president, St-Pierre, the former UFC middleweight and featherweight champion, and Diaz could be set for a UFC 227 bout.

Speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, White laid out the organisation’s plans for the August 4 event in Los Angeles.

“It is true, and [St-Pierre and Diaz] would fight at 155 pounds,” White explained.

“There are rumours that we were doing Gustafsson versus Rockhold. That is true, but that is not for the interim title. That’s false. It might be L.A [UFC 227]. I’m targeting L.A.

“In my perfect world, if everything goes perfect, which nothing goes perfectly in this world: [T.J.] Dillashaw versus [Cody] Garbrandt, GSP versus Diaz would be the co-main, Gustaffson versus Rockhold, and Derek Brunson versus Antonio Carlos Junior.

“We’ve been offering Nate Diaz fight for however long.

“In his contract, and Nick Diaz, I have to give them three fights a year. Per the contract, I need to give them three fights a year.

“If I fail to give them three fights a year then I have to pay them. I have honoured my contract with those guys. They turn down the fights, and it extends their contracts. But we are working right now to try to put together a Georges St-Pierre versus Nate Diaz fight.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since 2016 after losing to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 and St-Pierre has been out of action since November of last year when vacated his middleweight title after defeating Michael Bisping at UFC 217.