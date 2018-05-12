Gastelum eyes middleweight title shot

Kelvin Gastelum is eyeing a middleweight title shot by securing victory at UFC 224 this weekend.

Gastelum meets Ronaldo Souza at the Rio de Janeiro event, with the winner likely to be handed a chance to face either middleweight champion Robert Whittaker or challenger Yoel Romero. Those two meet at UFC 225 in July.

After impressively knocking out former champion Michael Bisping at November’s UFC Shanghai, Gastelum is now eyeing the belt after a three-fight winning streak.

But he wants to beat Souza in style, despite the Brazilian rebounding from defeat to Whittaker with a first round win over Derek Brunson in January.

Gastelum said: “I feel like I need to beat him and make a statement. If I don’t make a statement, I don’t think I’ll be able to contend for the title next.

“But if I go in there and knock him out in the first round, then I have no doubt that the next fight will be for the title.”