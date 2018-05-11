Bisping confirms UFC retirement

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has confirmed his retirement – unless he is offered a fight that is too good to turn down.

Bisping lost his belt in a thrilling encounter against Georges St-Pierre last November and then returned to the Octagon just three weeks later, where he was knocked out by Kevin Gastelum.

Since then, the Brit has been contemplating whether to compete one last time in his homeland, or hang up his gloves.

Nunez vs Pennington, who will get their hand raised? @bisping and @kennyflorian breaks down the fight, ahead of UFC 224. pic.twitter.com/vTaIVr2Lqr — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 10, 2018

There has been speculation linking Bisping with a retirement fight against Nick Diaz or Luke Rockhold, but it appears now that the 39-year-old has called it quits.

“I’m retired unless such a good offer comes through, I’m retired, I am. I just haven’t made it official. I have no intention of fighting, let’s be honest,” he told his Believe You Me podcast.

“I’m retired. I haven’t made it official yet but I’m probably retired. Now of course when I say probably, that still gives me a window to come back but I’m probably retired.”