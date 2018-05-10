Nunes ready for Pennington challenge

Amanda Nunes will be looking to extend her UFC winning streak to seven when she faces her good friend Raquel Pennington in the octagon this weekend.

The women’s bantamweight champion will take on Pennington at UFC 224 in Rio on Saturday.

Nunes said she will put their friendship aside as she defends her belt and will try to avoid an upset in front of her home crowd.

“Here we go, and now we step into the cage and do our work, and after we can be friends again,” Nunes told MMAjunkie.

“All the game plans she has in her mind, I know,” Nunes said. “Because I’ve been there before. I was a challenger. I was the underdog. I fought with somebody I had to pressure to get the fight done.

“I know how to read my opponent. I know how to adjust my game inside the cage, and I know how to break somebody mentally.”

Pennington is stepping back into the octagon for the first time since beating Miesha Tate in November 2016.

She was originally scheduled to fight Nunes at UFC 219 last December, but the fight was delayed after Pennington broke her leg in an ATV accident.

Nunes added that she expects Pennington to try and pressure her, but that she is fully prepared having gone through it all before.

“I know she’s going to step into the cage and she’s going to pressure me,” Nunes said. “All my opponents look at my fights and want to pressure me. She’s going to try to exhaust me. But nothing’s going to change the result.”