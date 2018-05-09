White looks to set up GSP v Diaz

UFC overlord Dana White is eager put Georges St-Pierre up against the popular Nate Diaz for UFC 227 later this year.

GSP has been on the sidelines since picking up then vacating the UFC middleweight belt in November with a submission win over Michael Bisping.

Practicing my fakes & blitz with Senseï Samuel – Good luck for his big karate tournament Québec Open International next weekend at the PEPS Université Laval! pic.twitter.com/4JJWOkERiB — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) 25 April 2018

Meanwhile, Diaz has been on walkabout since a close loss to Conor McGregor in 2016. But White is hoping to lure the southpaw out from the cold…

“We’ve been offering Nate Diaz fights,” confirmed White on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“In his contract, I have to give them three fights a year. If I fail to give them three fights a year, then I have to pay them. I have honored my contract with those guys – they keep turning down the fights, which extends their contract.

“But we are working right now to put together a Georges St-Pierre vs Nate Diaz fight. It is true, and they would fight at 155 pounds.”

But White’s ambitions for UFC 227 don’t stop there, as he revealed his ‘perfect’ card for the Los Angeles event, scheduled for August 4.

“In my perfect world, if everything goes perfect – and nothing ever goes perfect in this world – [TJ] Dillashaw vs [Cody] Garbrandt, GSP vs Diaz would be the co-main, [Alexander] Gustafsson vs [Luke] Rockhold and [Derek] Brunson vs Antonio Carlos Jr,” he added.