UFC commentator: Please don’t slap me

Joe Rogan has pleaded with Colby Covington not to slap him after the two recently traded barbs through the media.

Public spats between UFC fighters, usually on Social Media, have become part and parcel of the game however it’s not that often a commentator and a fighter get into it.

Last month Rogan, a leading commentator for the UFC, had this to say to the outspoken Covington, a fighter who is fast becoming a big name in the welterweight division as much for his verbals as for his scrapping.

“Jon Jones is going to be in front of you one day,” warned Rogan to the 30-year-old American.

“You’ve got to be careful, watch your f******g words. You’re going to get slapped in the face by a guy who can kill you with his hands. That’s a bad move.”

Covington, who is fighting Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 this summer in Chicago for the interim welterweight title, never took kindly to those threats.

“I think Joe Rogan should worry about what he’s saying about me because we might just meet face to face soon in the near future,” Covington quipped.

“He might be commentating that Chicago card [UFC 225], so that’s kind of hypocritical of him to say something like that because when he’s talking about me, we might be face to face. I might just have to slap him.”

Rogan has now attempted to put the feud to bed, kindly requesting that Covington does not slap him and explaining that he understands why he is so brash in the media.

“Colby Covington, don’t slap me,” laughed Rogan.

“I know you said you’re going to slap me, don’t slap me. I’m just talking s**t. I like Colby. I like what he’s doing. He’s making a lot of money. He’s being smart.

“He’s fighting for the title not just based on beating Demian Maia, who is a really tough guy, but on the fact that he’s a controversial, very popular character because he talks so much s**t.”

This post-fight interview shouldn’t be missed!