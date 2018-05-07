Cyborg eager to try her hand at boxing

UFC featherweight champion Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino has said she wants to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor and try her hand at boxing.

Speaking at the boxing match between Cecilia Braekhus and Kali Reis in California at the weekend, Cyborg talked about perhaps taking to the ring when her current UFC contract runs out.

“Of course, I need time for training. I think I need four, six months training. Gonna be maybe perfect because I have two fights left MMA and then I can focus on boxing,” Cyborg said.

“After this (contract) I will do a boxing fight. I have just two fights left.”

This is what @criscyborg wore to the GGG fight last night (belt included). Note the shirt. Cecilia Braekhus is arguably the best female boxer in the world. Cyborg has two fights left on her current UFC current. She wants to explore that fight in boxing when she can. pic.twitter.com/EP7CFWMVks — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 7, 2018

Asked if the switch in sports would mean an end to her MMA career, the 32-year old said that she would prefer to follow in the footsteps of McGregor and keep her UFC featherweight title.

“I would like to work with them. If the UFC work it and I can do the boxing fight and still have the belt and come back like McGregor did,” said Cyborg, adding that she also had no problem with leaving the UFC to box and before returning at a later date.

There is speculation that Braekhus, who beat Kali Reis on a 10-round decision on Saturday would be Cyborg’s first opponent.

The undefeated Braekhus, 36, is regarded as one of the best female fighters of all time.

The former kickboxer is undefeated in 33 fights and has reigned over the women’s welterweight division since 2014.

“I think it’s a challenge for myself,” said Cyborg.