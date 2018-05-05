Lee challenges Diaz for UFC return

Kevin Lee has challenged Nate Diaz to a fight at August’s UFC 227, if the former lightweight title contender is ready to return to the Octagon.

Speculation earlier this week suggested that Diaz was looking to end a two-year exodus from UFC after he has taken a prolonged hiatus from MMA following defeat to Conor McGrgor.

If Diaz is eager to return, then he already has a prospective opponent, with Lee looking to take him on after victory over fellow lightweight contender Edson Barboza.

“I’m turning my focus to Nate. I think that Nate fight is out there to be had,” Lee told MMA Tonight.

@danawhite @seanshelby if y’all really want @NateDiaz209 to fight you know who to come to — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 3, 2018

“He’s already run away from me once. Now they’ve got August 4 [UFC 227] coming up that he’s looking to get on.”

However, UFC president Dana White has reportedly played down the chances of Diaz returning to the Octagon after indicating that the American has repeatedly rejected the chance of prospective fights.

That contradicts the words of Diaz’s friend and team-mate Jake Shields, who said earlier this week that the American was keen to compete again.

“He’s looking for a fight that makes sense and that’s going to give him a big payday and a lot of hype,” said Shields.