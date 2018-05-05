Rutten asks fans to give McGregor a break

MMA legend Bas Rutten has jumped to the defence of Conor McGregor following his violent outburst at UFC 223.

The Irishman lost the plot in the lead up to UFC 223 in New York, throwing a dolly through a bus window and injuring several fighters.

In the aftermath, many have slated the former featherweight champion for his reckless behaviour. However, Rutten believes he deserves a second chance.

It is only a lesson if you learn from it.

I learn everyday. pic.twitter.com/vg7CpK9xYg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 14, 2018

“Yes, he’s going to have to pay for what he did,” he told Submission Radio.

“He goes to court, he has to do all that, of course he has to. But give him a pass as a fan. Don’t kick the guy while he’s down. Don’t throw him under the bus. He did so much good for MMA.

“He just needs to find his way in this world. This guy was pretty much unknown four years ago, now he’s one of the most known guys on the planet. That’s a hard thing to deal with. I don’t know if I could have done it.

“I always try to put myself in their shoes. Me with that kind of money at that age? I don’t know what would have happened to me. I’m a smart guy now – I would think that I would keep that money. But at 28? I don’t know, man. I was just a completely different animal.

“I hope they give him a pass, don’t spit him out yet. Let him see if he cleans up.”

McGregor has not fought in the octagon since November 2016 when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez. He is set to appear in court in New York on 14 June, facing three counts of assault , criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.