Brunson to face Carlos Jr. at UFC 227

Derek Brunson will face Antonio Carlos Jr. in a middleweight bout at UFC 227, the promotion confirmed on Wednesday.

UFC 227 is scheduled to take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Aug. 4 with the much-anticipated rematch between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw and his rival Cody Garbrandt headlining.

Brunson’s last showing in the octagon was back in January when he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Ronaldo Souza. Before that, Brunson had put together a two-win streak with back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Daniel Kelly and Lyoto Machida.

Carlos Jr. is coming off a five-match winning streak. In his last contest earlier this month, he submitted Tim Boetsch via a rear naked choke 4:28 into the opening round. He has used the same method to earn the win in four of his most recent five victories.