Dana White: UFC will punish Conor McGregor too

After his court case is concluded, Conor McGregor can expect to be punished by the UFC too, Dana White has revealed.

While the organisation has every intention of following its own disciplinary proceedings against McGregor for his attack on a bus carrying Khabib Nurmagomedov – the target of the attack – and other UFC fighters in New York, they will allow the Irishman to conclude his business with the state before they take any action.

McGregor isn’t due back in court until June 14, and White is very interested in seeing what the law decides.

The maximum sentence the court could impose would see McGregor spending up to seven years in jail, after he threw a dolly at a UFC bus, shattering glass and injuring several UFC fighters.

“He’s gotta be punished by the law first,” White told TMZ. “Let’s see what happens in New York.”

Of course, such a harsh sentence seems unlikely for McGregor, and the reality is the UFC is probably more concerned with determining when the Irishman’s next fight will be.

White says if he does ever fight Nurmagomedov, it will NOT go down in Russia, which is where Khabib is lined up to appear at some point.

“If you do a fight that big, you gotta do it in Vegas,” said White.

“Khabib will fight in Russia at some point, but it wont be that fight. It’s too big. Ya gotta do it in Vegas.

McGregor is reportedly very keen to fight Khabib, even if it means going to Russia and training in the Siberian wastes – that’s according to his striking coach Owen Roddy, who was on the The BBC MMA Show recently.

“Conor’s a mad thing,” Roddy said. “Conor turned around to me just after the Mayweather fight and said, ‘There’s talk of me fighting Khabib. I might do it in Russia.’

“Then he says to me, ‘We’ll do it like Rocky. We’ll go to Siberia and we’ll train in the snow.

“‘I’ll get one of those yokes to put on my shoulders to get the lats’. I was crying with laughter.

“He was serious. Dead serious. Conor does mad things.

“That’s what we love him for. There’s not many people who would do that. It would be an exciting fight.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen next but I would like to see it.”