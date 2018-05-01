Pettis vs Chiesa rescheduled for UFC 226

Anthony Pettis will face Michael Chiesa at UFC 226, according to reports.

The lightweight duo, who were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 223, will now take to the Octagon on July 7 in Las Vegas, according to MMA Fighting reporter Ariel Helwani.

The originally bout was called off when Chiesa suffered facial lacerations during Conor McGregor’s crazy rampage that saw the Irishman throw a hand truck through a bus window at New York’s Barclays Center following a media event.

The Notorious was later detained after handing himself in to police and charged with assault and criminal mischief following the incident.

Chiesa’s most recent fight saw him suffer a submission loss to Kevin Lee last June, a defeat that ended a three-fight winning streak.

Former lightweight champ Pettis is looking to reinforce his lightweight credentials after a stint at featherweight.

Pettis’ last outing, his second back at lightweight, was a third-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in November.

The headline fight at UFC 226 will be the bout between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight belt holder Daniel Cormier.