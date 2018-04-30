Gunnar Nelson out of UFC event in Liverpool

Gunnar Nelson’s return to action will have to wait a bit longer after he announced his withdrawal from UFC Fight Night 130.

The Icelander was due to return to action on May 27 at Echo Arena in Liverpool for the co-headliner against welterweight Neil Magny, but took to social media on Sunday to announce a knee injury that requires surgery will keep him on the sidelines for another 8-10 weeks.

Unfortunately I have to withdraw from my fight against @NeilMagny on May 27th in Liverpool. Last weekend I injured my knee. I will undergo an operation right away and I´ll be out for 8-10 weeks.

“Unfortunately I have to withdraw from my fight against Neil Magny on May 27th in Liverpool,” said Nelson.

“Last weekend I injured my knee. I will undergo an operation right away and I´ll be out for 8-10 weeks. I’m sorry to my family, my opponent, my teammates, the fans and the UFC.

“This is a huge blow to me and I’m at a loss for words to describe the disappointment I am feeling. I was really feeling up for this fight, the training camp was going great and everything was just perfect until this happened.

“When all is said and done this is the fight business and injuries are sometimes an unfortunate part of it given the physical rigors us athletes put our bodies through. I will keep on evolving as a fighter while I’m on the sidelines and I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

Nelson hasn’t fought since a first-round knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in July’s UFC Fight Night 113 main event.

The news leaves Magny without an opponent, as the UFC has yet to announce a replacement.