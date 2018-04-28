Ortega ready for Holloway title shot

Brian Ortega insists he is ready to end Max Holloway’s 12-fight winning streak and take the featherweight title at this summer’s UFC 226.

Ortega is the next contender to Holloway’s crown after his first round demolition of Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 last month earned him a title shot in Las Vegas, on July 7.

The undefeated 27-year-old admits he is still pinching himself at the opportunity to face Holloway, even though he realises the calibre of the champion.

“This is something that, for the longest time, was just a vision. Now it’s actually a plan. We’re actually starting training camp for it, and it’s still surreal,” Ortega told MMA Fighting.

“You have two guys that are down to fight. He’s not a point-scorer. I’m not a point-scorer. We want to get in there and, at the end of the day, we want to finish each other. Which means we’ve got to hurt each other.

“For me, that makes the best kind of fights, when you’ve got two guys who really are going for it. This guy’s the champ, and he still goes for it.

“That says a lot. You see a lot of guys, they earn their way to the championship, and they play it safe to keep it. He’s going all in. I’m all in. I’ve always been all in.

“If I ever become champ, I’m still going to be all in. I just think that makes great chemistry for crazy fights.”