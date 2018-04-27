Rousey finally breaks silence on UFC defeats

Ronda Rousey has finally broken her silence on the successive defeats which marked the end of her UFC career.

Rousey was the most successful women’s fighter in UFC history before suffering her maiden loss to Holly Holm in November 2015, before another defeat to Amanda Nunes 13 months later.

The 31-year-old – now a star for the WWE – had never publicly discussed the two fights until this week, where she revealed the emotional toll they took on her.

“I did a whole lot of crying, isolating myself, [husband Travis Browne] held me and let me cry and it lasted two years,” Rousey told Peter Berg, director of new movie Mile 22, which she stars in.

The role in @Mile22Movie was one that was YEARS in the making for @RondaRousey! pic.twitter.com/QsgkmQwZVw — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2018

“I couldn’t have done it alone. There’s a lot of things you have to remember. Every missed opportunity is a blessing in disguise.

“I had to learn from experience. From the worst things, the best things have come as a result. Time is a great teacher. It’s that belief that time passes, even bad times.”

When asked why she had kept silent on the losses, Rousey added: “Why should I talk? I believe hearing me speak is a privilege, and it’s a privilege that’s been abused, so why not revoke it from everyone? I don’t believe public criticism beating you down is the right thing to do.”