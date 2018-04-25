UFC

Jones and Gustafsson in twitter war

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has swapped a series of angry tweets with Alexander Gustafsson.

The big Swede first stuck his neck out on social media when announcing his new UFC contract while ‘others’ – meaning light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier – were thinking about retirement.

Cormier responded to the jab saying that Gustafsson’s only achievements were two close losses, after which Jones got involved as well, leading to series of tweets..

While Jones defeated Gustafsson via unanimous decision in 2013, his multiple failed drug tests since have cast doubt over the performance…at least for Gustafsson.

Currently, Jones is still waiting for USADA to hear his latest doping case after testing positive for turinabol last year.

