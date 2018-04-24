Lewis explains Ngannou beef

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis revealed why he holds a grudge against Francis Ngannou and how they wont be friends after UFC 226.

“I met him probably two years ago,” Lewis told MMAjunkie.

“We’ve fought on the same card twice, in Croatia and then in Albany. I didn’t say anything bad about him. I was telling him, ‘Good luck.’ He came up to me saying, ‘Derrick Lewis, you’re my next opponent.’ This is before the weigh-in. He comes shaking my hand, ‘Derrick Lewis, my next opponent.’ I said, ‘OK, yeah. We can get it on.’

“Then after he won his fight, he called everyone out but me. I thought he wanted to fight me, so why didn’t he call me out? Then after I won, I called him out. MMAjunkie interviewed him and asked what he thinks about me. He was talking sh*t about me saying I’m too slow and this and that and that he would beat me with ease. Ever since then, he’s been talking sh*t.

“When the fight is over with, I’m not going to be shaking his hand and all that. To me, whenever a fighter tries to talk sh*t to me before a fight then shakes your hand afterward – nah. I’m not going to do all that. I’m still going to have that little grudge toward him. I’m not trying to be his friend after."

New conditioning workout got me moving faster pic.twitter.com/B6j4ud0MhS — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) September 21, 2017

The heavyweights are set to face off at UFC 226 in July in Las Vegas and it will be Ngannou's first outing since losing by majority decision to champion Stipe Miocic in January.

In that clash, Ngannou was exposed in the later rounds after he punched himself out and Miocic’s superior conditioning was the difference.

As such, Lewis believes the Cameroon-born fighter will arrive in Las Vegas a more prepared athlete as he attempts to live up to his number one heavyweight contender tag.

“I believe he’s going to come in better shape and better condition,” continued Lewis, who knocked out Marcin Tybura in February.

“He’s going to come in feeling like he has something to prove, like he’s the No. 1 contender and he should have won the belt. I’m sure that his coaches are going to have him ready, but I believe my coaches are going to have me ready too.

"I’ve been fighting for a long time, and I believe I have more experience in fighting than he has. Yes, he’s a tough opponent, and he hits hard and all that. Everyone in the heavyweight division does that anyway."