Lee keen on new 165-pound UFC division

Kevin Lee is not thinking about moving up a weight class following his excellent performance at UFC Fight Night 128 on Saturday that saw him completely outclass Edson Barboza.

Lightweight Lee missed weight by one pound ahead of their bout in Atlantic City, and that is not the first time The Motown Phenom has struggled to make the cut.

Lee only just made the limit for his defeat to Tony Ferguson at UFC 216 in October last year.

Despite his troubles on the scales, the 25-year old told MMA Junkie that he has no plans to move up a weight to welterweight.

“It’s some options to be had at 170,” Lee said after his win over Barboza. “Right now they f**king around with this whole interim title (between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington at UFC 225) and the top of that division is kind of muddy right now. It don’t really seem like there’s too much there right now.”

Lee added that he was more interested in rumours the UFC was thinking of creating a new 165-pound division.

“155 is where I’ve been focusing. So many good fights. The best fighters at 155. I love a challenge. Yeah, 170 is there, maybe for the future, but right now I’ve got to get that gold around me. But (165) would probably entertain me a little bit more.”

“I’m going to sit back, I’m going to make some adjustments,” he said. “I’m going to take some time. I would love a 165 weight class. I’ve been calling for it for a long time. I wish more guys would call for it.

“A ’65 weight class definitely needs to be made. I still feel like that’s where I’ll truly shine, you’ll see the best version of me. But in the meantime I’ll make my adjustments, and we’ll see how this whole thing works.”