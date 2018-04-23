The ‘Korean Zombie’ wants Edgar next

Chan Sung Jung, also known as the ‘Korean Zombie’, has got creative in calling out Frankie Edgar as the latter attempts to climb the featherweight ladder again.

In 2014 Jung put his promising career in the UFC on hold to begin his stint for mandatory military service in his home country of South Korea.

He returned to action early in 2017 to beat Dennis Bermudez via a brutal knock-out and his comeback looked set to continue against Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214 but a torn ACL side-lined him for a year.

Seemingly ready to go again, Jung has taken to Instagram to call-out Frankie Edgar – posting a photo of a television screen showing himself and Edgar about to do battle in the PlayStation game EA UFC 3.

While amusing, the call-out makes sense. Jung is highly rated in the featherweight division. Edgar is a former lightweight champion who recently lost to Brian Ortega.

Ortega and Max Holloway are set to do battle for the featherweight title and if Edgar wants a shot at it next, he needs surely needs to back-up his recent triumph over Cub Swanson with at least one more good performance.