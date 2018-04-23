Khabib won’t cherry pick opponents

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed he will be back at the end of the year to defend his title against whoever the UFC throws at him.

“I’m coming back November – December to defend my belt,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram. “Whoever @ufc decide to fight me with, I’ll sign.”

The undefeated Russian is in one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC, with a number worthy challengers chomping at the bit to get a crack at the title.

Going down the list of the UFC’s lightweight rankings, several names jump out.

No doubt the dream match-up would be against former lightweight champion Conor McGregor, but the Irishman’s UFC future remains in the balance and won’t become clearer until his June 14 court appearance. McGregor was arrested following an attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters in Brooklyn prior to UFC 223.

The thought of McGregor squaring off against the man who was the target of that attack – Nurmagomedov – likely has the UFC salivating.

Tony Ferguson would be another obvious option given he was interim champion, but with a clash with Nurmagomedov being called off no less than four times, it’s hard to see this one happening anytime soon.

Nurmagomedov also mentioned Dustin Poirier who recently impressed with a win over Justin Gaethje, while Kevin Lee dominated the dangerous Edson Barboza this past weekend.

Nonetheless, the Dagestan native is ready for anything…

“Lightweight division is the most competitive division in UFC,” he wrote on Instagram.

“At this moment, atmosphere is very heated: there is Conor and Tony, Porier, Lee and [Eddie] Alvarez, all of them are good. Fight with any of these guys would be very interesting and competitive.

“I never choose opponent, fought with any fighter who was offered me to fight, and I’m not going to change that. I’m coming back November – December to defend my belt. Whoever UFC decide to fight me with, I’ll sign.”