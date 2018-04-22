Barboza succumbs to Lee’s ground game

Kevin Lee defeated Edson Barboza by TKO in the UFC Atlantic City main event on Saturday night as the former simply could not live with the latter’s plan to take the fight to canvas.

Ranked as the lightweight division’s number five contender, Barboza was believed to be the marginal favourite in this bout with Lee, the division’s number six contender.

However, the main event at Atlanta on Saturday was always going to be about styles rather rankings – Barboza’s stand-up game vs Lee’s ground game.

And it was Lee’s takedowns that emerged trumps.

The first two rounds were all Lee as proceedings went to the floor right away.

Barboza seemed to be struggling but out of nowhere landed a perfectly timed spinning kick in the third that all but knocked-out Lee. He somehow survived the round.

OHHHHHHHHHHH Barboza throws a spinning head-kick and it LANDS but Lee survives!!! Wow!! #UFCAC pic.twitter.com/m7qE4z8vRf — UFC (@ufc) April 22, 2018

With some much needed recovery time, Lee came out strong again in the fourth and executed a successful takedown. Some serious ground and pound ensued and when the referee stopped the fight to have a cut to Barboza’s face checked out, the doctor deemed it unsafe for him to continue.