Lee fined after missing weight for Fight Night

Kevin Lee will be hit in the pocket after missing weight for his main event clash against Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night.

Lee takes on Barboza in a lightweight clash in Atlantic Centre this weekend, as both look to bounce back to defeats from two of the leading fighters in the division.

The encounter will still go ahead, despite Lee coming in 1.1 pounds over the limit at the weigh-in. The 25-year-old will forfeit 20 per cent of his pay packet as a result.

30+ fights and over 400 wrestling matches in my career, for first time ever I miss weight. Ran outta time but imma still put on a show fr — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 20, 2018

Lee is keen to put October’s third round loss to Tony Ferguson behind him, in what was a clash for the interim championship. Ferguson was due to go on to face Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this month, before pulling out with injury.

Barboza, meanwhile, tasted defeat at the hands of Nurmagomedov last December.