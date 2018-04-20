Gustafsson agrees new UFC contract

Alexander Gustafsson has penned a new UFC contract, which he has branded the “biggest of his career”.

Gustafsson hasn’t fought for 11 months after the light heavyweight contender has been sidelined following shoulder surgery.

But after pushing both Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones to the limit in title encounters, Gustafsson remains one of the leading contenders in the division.

The UFC have recognised the 31-year-old’s value by tying him down to fresh terms.

While others are talking about retirement, I just signed my new deal with the UFC today. I am grateful, excited, and I will be fighting very soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Soon to be the world champion!”

Gustafsson did not speculate on who will be his opponent when he returns to the Octagon, but he has been lobbying for an interim light heavyweight title fight, with the long-term future of champion Cormier unclear.

Cormier insists he will retire when he turns 40 next March and he takes on heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 226 in July.