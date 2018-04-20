Joe Rogan: UFC giving McGregor special treatment

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has accused the UFC of giving Conor McGregor special treatment.

McGregor was arrested earlier this month for attacking a bus containing UFC fighters outside a press conference in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, injuring Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg in the process.

The Irishman was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, with some calling the attack the ‘most disgusting act in history of UFC’.

At first, UFC president Dana White slammed McGregor’s actions, but he has since said things are ‘good’ and that he is willing to move past the incident.

As far as Joe Rogan is concerned, the preferential treatment McGregor is receiving is not good for the UFC.

“Switch it around; imagine if Ray Borg threw that dolly and Conor was inside,” he said on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

“He’d be gone, his career would be over. That’s one of the more f***** up things about this is that you know Conor is getting special treatment. He is, and that’s not good for anybody.

An unforgettable moment in time.#UFC223 Embedded Episode 5 has arrived. pic.twitter.com/SDwu5y2S3E — UFC (@ufc) April 7, 2018

Rogan also advised McGregor to do everything in his power to settle his legal troubles out of court, as a conviction could make it hard for him to fight in the US again.

“If I was Conor, I would settle every thing outside of a courtroom because if he loses and he gets a felony, he’s f*****,” Rogan added. “He probably won’t even be able to come into the country.”

McGregor will be back in court on June 14, at which point we’ll get a clearer picture of what the future holds for him.