CM Punk accused of disrespect

Mike Jackson believes he has been shown a lack of respect from CM Punk, as the duo prepare to lock horns this summer.

Former WWE star Punk – real name Phil Brooks – faces his second MMA fight on June 9 at UFC 225, when he takes on the experienced Jackson.

Two years ago, Punk was choked out in the first round of his UFC debut against Mickey Gall, who had also previously overcome Jackson.

After Gall’s win over Jackson, Punk referred to him as a ‘can’. That was a comment which irritated the 33-year-old, particularly given his future opponent’s lack of experience inside the Octagon.

“It wasn’t like it was someone of stature calling me a can, I can laugh it off, OK whatever,” said Jackson.

“Again, he has never been in a fight. He has never been in a fight before the Gall fight, an actual unscripted fight. For someone like that to call me a can, I take that as disrespect.

“That’s like me deciding one day I want to be a wrestler and I walk into Vince McMahon’s office and I’m like, ‘Alright, I want to go wrestle Brock Lesnar for the belt and I want you to put me over.’

“I wouldn’t do that. I would have to pay my dues and work my way up.”