DC backing Khabib over Conor

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov has the skill and heart to defeat the mercurial Conor McGregor.

The Dagestan native was recently crowned UFC lightweight champion after he dominated Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, improving his MMA record to 26-0. Despite McGregor’s latest legal troubles, Cormier is confident the Irishman will one day face off against Nurmagomedov and when he does, it won’t end well for The Notorious…

"He'll fight Conor McGregor…it's going to happen," Cormier told mmafighting.com.

"I think because of the finances, it will be the most viable fight for Comor. He created more interest in that fight with that crazy action that he did. He’s going to get taken down and smashed.

"He ain't getting up like Al Iaquinta got up. You see what happens when you get stuck under Khabib. You become frickin' Edson Barboza and Michael Johnson."

Cormier continued to heap praise on his American Kickboxing Academy teammate, saying that Nurmagomedov is going to tear through all his opponents with his suffocating ground game.

"He'll be the only guy that never loses," continued Cormier.

"He's not going to lose, man. They won't know how to deal with him. He's going to be the only guy that goes through this whole thing without losing. Because I'm not sure he's going to be here that long. But while he's here, nobody's going to beat him."

Nurmagomedov is yet to confirm his next opponent, while Cormier is going up a weight class to fight for the UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July.