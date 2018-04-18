Jedrzejczyk rubbishes retirement rumours

Ex-UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has rubbished rumours that she is ready to retire.

Jedrzejczyk lost her title in a shock first round knockout defeat to Rose Namajunas last November and again succumbed when the pair met in a rematch at UFC 223 earlier this month.

After enjoying a 14-fight winning strike prior to taking on Namajunas, there has been talk that Jedrzejczyk is ready to hang up her gloves, but the Pole insists that is not the case.

“I proved to myself that I’m the best in the world,” Jedrzejczyk told InTheCage.

Despite offical decision, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is not here for any "Lost" talk pic.twitter.com/q8wBxo8twr — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 8, 2018

“Even Rose’s coaches said after the fight ‘it was really close, but we didn’t win.

“I’m still in the game, I’m not going to retire, as I heard some people said. I will come back for that belt, as I did three years ago and kept it for almost three years. I know what does it mean to feel the fire, and I’m still feeling it.

“I don’t take anything away from Rose, I’m happy she has that belt. Maybe my performance wasn’t good enough, to take it away from her, but I’m self satisfied.”