UFC announce return to Singapore

The UFC will return to Singapore in June after announcing that welterweight veteran Donald Cerrone will headline the event.

UFC Fight Night Singapore will take place on June 23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with Cerrone taking on rising British fighter Leon Edwards in the main event.

Edwards is in the midst of a five-bout winning streak, yet will have his work cut out against the experienced Cerrone, who conquered Yancy Medeiros in his last outing, in February.

Light heavyweight knockout specialist Ovince Saint Preux will also be on the card, as the American takes on Australian prospect Tyson Pedro.

A number of Asian fighters will be competing too, including Japanese pair Naoki Inoue and Shinsho Anzai, China’s Yan Xiaonan and Filipino flyweight Jenel Lausa.

The announcement of the card coincides with the UFC penning a multi-year event deal which will see stop-offs in Singapore over the next three years.

More than 8,400 fans packed into the Indoor Stadium last June to see Holly Holm and Bethe Correia headline Fight Night.

UFC Vice President, Asia Pacific Kevin Chang said, “After evaluating the success of our events last year, the appetite from our partners and rapidly growing MMA fan base, we feel it is the right time to make the Lion City a regular, annual stop on our live events calendar.

I make this walk with ease #winorwin pic.twitter.com/8zDxjtw9kp — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 10, 2018

“Singapore is home to Southeast Asia’s biggest and most talked-about events and remains a key market for us.

“We look forward to building on our growth from 2017, as we bring fans in this region even closer to world class MMA.”

Tickets for UFC Fight Night Singapore will go on sale from April 25.