Cormier wants trilogy bout with Jones

Daniel Cormier admits he is still looking for a trilogy bout against long-term rival Jon Jones.

UFC light heavyweight champion Cormier takes on heavyweight title holder Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 this July, yet the prospect of fighting Jones again remains in the background.

Jones has twice beaten Cormier, yet he is still awaiting the punishment for testing positive for banned substances in the wake of their last meeting, in July last year.

If Jones is handed a lenient sentence by the US Anti-Doping Agency, then Cormier remains interested in taking on the 30-year-old again.

“I want to fight Jon Jones,” Cormier told MMAjunkie.

“I do. I still feel I can win. I know that I’ve lost twice and last fight I got kicked in the head, but I feel like we were having a good fight, and I feel like every fight’s been good.

“I feel like if we fought a third time, it would be even better. I want to fight Jon Jones. That’ll never change.

Come get me baby https://t.co/c0XYGfHprb — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 14, 2018

“Is that a possibility? I’m not sure. But as a competitor, it’s what I want. You don’t always get what you want, but I feel like if we had the opportunity again it would be a good fight. But that’s what I want.

“If not, I’ll fight whoever. That’s what I’ve always done. I defended the belt against Volkan Oezdemir. He was the next guy, so I fought him.”