Victorious Poirier wants Nurmagomedov

Dustin Poirier has demanded a title shot against new lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after a gutsy knockout win over Justin Gaethje.

Poirier secured a fourth round victory over Gaethje at UFC Fight Night, in Arizona, despite a badly injured right leg and a swollen right eye.

It was the 29-year-old’s 20th fight in the UFC, but he is yet to have a chance to challenge for a title.

And after winning seven of his eight outings since moving up to lightweight, Poirier has set his sights on Nurmagomedov, who was crowned the division’s new champion last weekend.

“I’ve been knocked out, climbed back, over and over again. Two weight classes. Dana [White], Khabib, let’s go! It’s time!” he said.

Gaethje targeted Poirier’s legs with kicks from the opening bell and the strategy appeared to be paying off as it took its toll on his mobility.

Poirier suffered more pain in the third round when Gaethje was docked a point for an accidental eye poke, which required the attention of the ringside doctor.

But in the fourth, Poirier rocked Gaethje with a left hand and as he followed up with a flurry of punches, referee Herb Dean called a halt to proceedings.

Poirier added: “This guy [Gaethje] would have died in here if Herb Dean hadn’t stopped it. He has no quit in him, and I respect that 100 percent.”