Conor McGregor returns as a family man

A week after his arrest in New York, Conor McGregor returned to social media… albeit in a very different manner than what we’re used to seeing.

The normally fiery Irishman shared a picture of domestic bliss with his longtime partner Dee Devlin and their son Conor Jr.

Along with the picture, the 29-year-old wrote: “I have the best job in the world looking after my family.

“If we all look after our own, we are all looked after ❤”.

McGregor was arrested last week for attacking a bus containing UFC fighters outside a press conference in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

He handed himself in to the local police station and was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. He did not enter a plea during his court appearance and posted bail set at $50,000, ahead of his next hearing on June 14.

The Irish Sun quotes an unnamed source close to McGregor as saying the former UFC lightweight champ was taken aback by the reaction to the incident in Brooklyn.

“Conor was a bit shook after the whole thing,” the insider said.

“He didn’t realise it was going to turn into such an international incident.

“But it is what it is now.

“I don’t know if it was a case of things getting out of hand but he was 100 per cent shocked at how the whole thing had snowballed.”